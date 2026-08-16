Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez Injury: Slated to throw bullpen Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:51pm

Estevez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday before being re-evaluated, per MLB.com.

Estevez has been on the injured list since April 1, initially due to a left foot contusion before he suffered a right rotator cuff strain during a rehab outing May 6. The veteran right-hander began a mound progression Aug. 7 and has yet to experience any hiccups. The Royals have struggled mightily to fill the closer role in Estevez's absence this season, with Steven Cruz currently serving as the top option in the ninth inning.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
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