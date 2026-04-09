Carlos Estevez Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Estevez (foot) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Estevez was placed on the 15-day injured list more than a week ago with a left foot contusion, and this appears to be the first time he's thrown off a mound since the injury. The Royals plan to eventually send Estevez out on a rehab assignment, not only to make sure he's healthy but to also give him time in a less-pressurized setting to hopefully rediscover some velocity. Lucas Erceg has been filling in as the Royals' closer and it's possible he won't relinquish the role when Estevez returns.