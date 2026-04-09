Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Estevez (foot) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Estevez was placed on the 15-day injured list more than a week ago with a left foot contusion, and this appears to be the first time he's thrown off a mound since the injury. The Royals plan to eventually send Estevez out on a rehab assignment, not only to make sure he's healthy but to also give him time in a less-pressurized setting to hopefully rediscover some velocity. Lucas Erceg has been filling in as the Royals' closer and it's possible he won't relinquish the role when Estevez returns.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
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