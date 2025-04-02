Carlos Estevez News: Blows save in 10th inning

Estevez was charged with the blown save Wednesday against the Brewers after he allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks during the 10th inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander was called upon for the bottom of the 10th inning with a 2-1 lead, but he quickly blew the save as leadoff man Jackson Chourio brought home the designated runner with a double. A balk and two intentional walks then loaded the bases with no outs, but Estevez successfully navigated the tightrope and retired the next three batters to force an 11th inning. The 32-year-old has recorded the Royals' lone save through seven games and has yet to allow an earned run in three appearances this year. Estevez is currently the lead man for saves in Kansas City, though setup man Lucas Erceg should also see some opportunities.