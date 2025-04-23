Carlos Estevez News: Charged with blown save

Estevez was charged with a blown save after allowing three runs on one hit and three walks Tuesday against the Rockies. He did not record a strikeout.

Estevez was brought in for the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. He got two outs on just four pitches but then proceeded to load the bases with three straight walks and Jacob Stallings made him pay with a bases-clearing double. The Royals were able to get a run back in the ninth to send the game to extras and save Estevez from a loss. Estevez has now issued a walk in three straight appearances and has an unsightly 1:5 K:BB in four innings over that span. For the season, he owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB in 11 innings.