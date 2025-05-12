Carlos Estevez News: Collects 12th save

Estevez secured the save in Monday's 7-5 victory over Houston, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

After conceding a leadoff single to Jose Altuve in the ninth, Estevez cleanly retired the next three batters to bag his 94th career save. The 32-year-old has converted his last seven save opportunities, cementing him as the Kansas City closer. Overall, Estevez has pitched to a 2.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 19 innings.