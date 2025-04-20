Carlos Estevez News: Collects first win Sunday

Estevez (1-0) picked up the win in extra innings Sunday at Detroit, pitching two scoreless innings with a strikeout. He allowed no hits and one walk.

Estevez worked the ninth and 10th innings to pocket his first win with the Royals. Despite a shaky 5.4 BB/9 through 10 innings this season, the veteran right-hander now sports a 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB. Estevez is also 5-for-6 on save chances and remains cemented as the closer over Lucas Erceg in Kansas City.