Carlos Estevez News: Earns second win

Estevez (2-0) earned the win against the Twins on Sunday, striking out two while recording four outs across the eighth and ninth innings.

Estevez entered a tie game and needed just 16 pitches to retire all four batters he faced. He picked up the win after the Twins pushed across a run in the top of the 10th inning. On the season, the 32-year-old has converted 14 of 16 save chances and owns a 1.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23 innings.