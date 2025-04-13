Carlos Estevez News: Fans side for save

Estevez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning during Sunday's win over Cleveland. He struck out three and earned a save.

Estevez coughed up a single to Steven Kwan to open the ninth inning but punched out the next three batters he faced to close out the 4-2 win. It was Estevez's fifth save in six chances. He dropped his ERA to 1.29 with a 9:4 K:BB through seven innings this season. Estevez has collected five of Kansas City's six saves so far.