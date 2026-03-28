Carlos Estevez News: Implodes in season debut

Estevez (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

It was a nightmarish season debut for Estevez, who failed to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. After showing diminished velocity during spring training, the right-hander's fastball topped out at 92.3 mph Saturday over his 23 pitches, which appears to be a major concern after he averaged 95.9 mph on his four-seamer last season. There's still time for him to find his form as Kansas City's closer, but the Royals have capable alternatives in Lucas Erceg and Matt Strahm if Estevez can't steady the ship.