Carlos Estevez News: Picks up fourth save

Estevez earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Twins, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez found himself in trouble, allowing a one-out single before hitting Harrison Bader with a pitch to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. However, the right-hander would strike out Matt Wallner before inducing a groundout from Willi Castro to seal the Royals' one-run victory. While it hasn't always come easily, Estevez has converted four of Kansas City's five save chances this year while allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks in his first six innings.