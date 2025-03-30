Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez News: Picks up save vs. Guardians

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Estevez (save) threw one inning Saturday against the Guardians, earning the save and striking out one batter.

Nursing a one-run lead, Estevez walked Kyle Manzardo on five pitches to open the bottom of the ninth inning, but settled down to retire the next three batters he faced, preserving the 4-3 Kansas City win. Estevez should see the bulk of the save chances for the Royals, though setup man, Lucas Erceg, is also a quality candidate for saves.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
