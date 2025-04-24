Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Estevez headshot

Carlos Estevez News: Rebounds for sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 1:52pm

Estevez earned the save in a 7-4 over Colorado in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, turning in a perfect ninth inning.

After allowing three runs in a blown save in his last appearance Tuesday, Estevez bounced back with a clean ninth inning Thursday to lock down his sixth save of the year. The 32-year-old Estevez sports a 3.00 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB through his first 12 innings this season.

Carlos Estevez
Kansas City Royals
