Carlos Estevez News: Shaky in third save
Estevez picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win against the Twins, allowing one run on a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
For the second consecutive day, Estevez was called upon for a save chance; however, unlike Sunday, this outing was not clean. After inducing a flyout to open the ninth, the right-hander allowed three of the next four batters to reach, including Harrison Bader knocking an RBI single. Estevez then generated a groundball to wrap up his 23-pitch outing. The 32-year-old remains the preferred closer in Kansas City but does not have much room for error with Lucas Erceg lurking.
