Carlos Estevez News: Velocity down early
Estevez's fastball has averaged just 89 mph in his first two appearances of spring training, Thomas Nestico of TJStats.ca reports.
A pitcher showing reduced velocity early in camp is hardly unique, but the fact that Estevez's fastball is down nearly seven mph from his 2025 average is notable. The right-hander led MLB with a career-high 42 saves during the 2025 regular season while finishing with a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 67 outings. There's been no indication of an injury to this point, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on Estevez's velocity as he continues to build up during spring training.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Estevez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP ChangesYesterday
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings11 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Estevez See More