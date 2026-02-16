Carlos Hernandez headshot

Carlos Hernandez Injury: Healing from January car accident

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 10:54am

Hernandez is making progress but is still in the midst of a rehab program after suffering fractures to his left arm and right leg during a Jan. 11 car accident in Venezuela, SI.com reports.

Hernandez is still sporting a cast on his injured arm and is walking with the assistance of a crutch just over a month after the accident, so he doesn't appear likely to take part in spring training workouts anytime soon. The 28-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland in November and is expected to settle into the bullpen at Triple-A Columbus once he fully recovers from his injuries. Hernandez pitched primarily in the majors in 2025, logging a collective 6.23 ERA and 1.66 over 43.1 innings across stops with the Phillies, Tigers and Guardians.

Carlos Hernandez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Hernandez See More
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
305 days ago