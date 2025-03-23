Fantasy Baseball
Carlos Hernandez headshot

Carlos Hernandez News: Claimed by Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

The Phillies claimed Hernandez off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.

The right-hander was put on outright waivers after missing out on Kansas City's Opening Day bullpen Saturday, and it didn't take long for him to be scooped up by another team. Hernandez had a 3.30 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 30 innings during the regular season last year, but he struggled in spring training with eight runs allowed and an 8:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings.

