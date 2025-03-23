Carlos Hernandez News: Claimed by Philly

The Phillies claimed Hernandez off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.

The right-hander was put on outright waivers after missing out on Kansas City's Opening Day bullpen Saturday, and it didn't take long for him to be scooped up by another team. Hernandez had a 3.30 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 30 innings during the regular season last year, but he struggled in spring training with eight runs allowed and an 8:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings.