Carlos Hernandez News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Phillies designated Hernandez for assignment Wednesday.

Hernandez doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Phillies had to remove him from their 40-man roster to clear a spot for right-hander Michael Mercado, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. After being claimed off waivers from the Royals in the spring, Hernandez had operated as a low-leverage reliever for Philadelphia this season, logging a 5.26 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in 25.2 innings. Any team willing to trade for or put in a waiver claim for the right-hander will have to assume the money remaining on his $1.16 million contract for 2025.