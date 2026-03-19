Carlos Lagrange News: Dominant again Wednesday

Lagrange tossed four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters.

Lagrange entered in the third inning in a scoreless game and departed after the sixth with the score unchanged. The 22-year-old right-hander has wowed this spring, not only by regularly hitting triple-digits with his fastball but also by putting together a sterling 0.66 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings spanning four outings (including one start). He's still unlikely to make New York's Opening Day roster, but Lagrange has certainly bolstered his prospect status with his dominant spring, and he could reach the big leagues (perhaps in a relief role) at some point during the campaign if he continues to pitch well in the minors.