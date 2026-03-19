Carlos Lagrange headshot

Carlos Lagrange News: Dominant again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Lagrange tossed four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters.

Lagrange entered in the third inning in a scoreless game and departed after the sixth with the score unchanged. The 22-year-old right-hander has wowed this spring, not only by regularly hitting triple-digits with his fastball but also by putting together a sterling 0.66 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings spanning four outings (including one start). He's still unlikely to make New York's Opening Day roster, but Lagrange has certainly bolstered his prospect status with his dominant spring, and he could reach the big leagues (perhaps in a relief role) at some point during the campaign if he continues to pitch well in the minors.

Carlos Lagrange
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
14 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
16 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
126 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
154 days ago
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
238 days ago