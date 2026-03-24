Carlos Lagrange headshot

Carlos Lagrange News: Loses steam in start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lagrange tossed 2.2 innings in an exhibition start against the Cubs on Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Lagrange has frequently turned heads this spring, and he won the 2026 James P. Dawson Award given to the most outstanding rookie in Yankees camp, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. However, Monday serves as a reminder that the flamethrowing hurler is still a 22-year-old who has yet to pitch above Double-A. The Cubs smoked four extra-base hits against Lagrange, including two home runs. Even with the ugly line, the right-hander will finish the spring slate with a 4.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while posting an impressive 17:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings. He'll open the season in the minors, but Lagrange certainly boosted his prospect status this spring.

Carlos Lagrange
New York Yankees
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