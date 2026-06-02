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Carlos Lagrange News: Moving to bullpen at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 1:31pm

Lagrange is being moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

It's unclear whether this is a permanent move, but Lagrange's best chance to contribute to the Yankees this season is as a reliever. The hard-throwing righty has posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB over 49 innings in 2026 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that it will be "several weeks" before Lagrange is under consideration for the major-league bullpen, as he will have to go through a de-load period before being cleared for more frequent usage.

Carlos Lagrange
New York Yankees
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