Carlos Lagrange News: Moving to bullpen at Triple-A
Lagrange is being moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
It's unclear whether this is a permanent move, but Lagrange's best chance to contribute to the Yankees this season is as a reliever. The hard-throwing righty has posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB over 49 innings in 2026 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that it will be "several weeks" before Lagrange is under consideration for the major-league bullpen, as he will have to go through a de-load period before being cleared for more frequent usage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers29 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag68 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues89 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More