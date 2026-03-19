Carlos Lagrange News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Yankees reassigned Lagrange to minor-league camp Thursday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
"He made it a difficult decision, which coming into this, I wouldn't have even thought there was a decision," manager Aaron Boone said of the move Thursday. Lagrange lit up Grapefruit League play with an easy triple-digits fastball en route to a 0.66 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings. Should he continue his dominance in the minors, Lagrange could make his MLB debut with the Yankees at some point during the 2026 campaign after splitting the 2025 season between Single-A and Double-A.
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