Carlos Lagrange headshot

Carlos Lagrange News: Turning heads in exhibition play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Through two Grapefruit League appearances, Lagrange has given up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Lagrange is one of New York's top prospects after posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 104:50 K:BB across 78.1 frames over 16 games (15 starts) with Double-A Somerset last season. The fireballing right-hander has been flashing eye-popping velocity this spring, hitting 102.4 mph -- tied for the fastest pitch thrown by any pitcher during preseason play -- and averaging over 100 mph on his fastball, per David Adler of MLB.com. Lagrange isn't on the 40-man roster and will almost certainly begin the regular season in the minors, but he could be a roster fixture (either as a starter or reliever) as soon as 2027.

Carlos Lagrange
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Lagrange See More
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
110 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
138 days ago
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
222 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
233 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
260 days ago