Carlos Narvaez Injury: Managing finger issue
Narvaez was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to pain in the third finger on his right hand, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
It's unclear exactly how he sustained the injury, but Narvaez was replaced defensively for the bottom of the sixth inning after going 1-for-2 at the plate. Connor Wong (ankle), who has been dealing with his own injury, replaced Narvaez at catcher.
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