Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez Injury: Managing finger issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Narvaez was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta due to pain in the third finger on his right hand, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear exactly how he sustained the injury, but Narvaez was replaced defensively for the bottom of the sixth inning after going 1-for-2 at the plate. Connor Wong (ankle), who has been dealing with his own injury, replaced Narvaez at catcher.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
36 days ago