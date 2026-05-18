Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez Injury: Not starting in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:50pm

Narvaez (finger) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Narvaez will get at least one game off after he exited in the sixth inning of Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta due to right middle finger discomfort. X-rays on Narvaez's finger came back negative, so the Red Sox are viewing him as day-to-day for the time being. Connor Wong will get the nod behind the dish in Monday's series opener against the Royals.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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