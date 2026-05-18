Carlos Narvaez Injury: Not starting in series opener
Narvaez (finger) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Narvaez will get at least one game off after he exited in the sixth inning of Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta due to right middle finger discomfort. X-rays on Narvaez's finger came back negative, so the Red Sox are viewing him as day-to-day for the time being. Connor Wong will get the nod behind the dish in Monday's series opener against the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More