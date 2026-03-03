Carlos Narvaez Injury: Scratched Tuesday
Narvaez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game versus Team Puerto Rico for unspecified reasons, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
It's unclear if Narvaez is dealing with an injury, but he's been removed from the starting nine after initially being penciled in as the designated hitter. The 27-year-old backstop underwent a left knee meniscectomy early in the offseason but entered camp fully healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club5 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026148 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer164 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target164 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More