Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez Injury: Scratched Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Narvaez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game versus Team Puerto Rico for unspecified reasons, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It's unclear if Narvaez is dealing with an injury, but he's been removed from the starting nine after initially being penciled in as the designated hitter. The 27-year-old backstop underwent a left knee meniscectomy early in the offseason but entered camp fully healthy.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
