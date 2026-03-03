Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez Injury: Scratched with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Narvaez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Puerto Rico due to back spasms, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Narvaez experienced the back spasm Monday and is expected to return to action Wednesday after taking a day to recover. The 27-year-old is expected to open 2026 as Boston's No. 1 catcher after posting a .725 OPS with 15 home runs as a rookie in 118 regular-season games last year.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez
