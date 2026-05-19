Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Narvaez (finger) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Narvaez was pulled from Sunday's game versus Atlanta with right middle finger soreness and did not play Monday. However, he is feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday as the Red Sox look to clinch the series win.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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