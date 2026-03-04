Carlos Narvaez News: Back in action Wednesday
Narvaez (back) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Narvaez will slot back in behind the plate after taking a day off to recover from a bout of back spasms. The Red Sox recently revealed that Narvaez played hurt for essentially the entire 2025 season before undergoing surgery in October to clean up his left knee. The 27-year-old is 5-for-10 with two RBI so far this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR ReviewYesterday
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026149 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer165 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More