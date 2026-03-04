Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Back in action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Narvaez (back) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Narvaez will slot back in behind the plate after taking a day off to recover from a bout of back spasms. The Red Sox recently revealed that Narvaez played hurt for essentially the entire 2025 season before undergoing surgery in October to clean up his left knee. The 27-year-old is 5-for-10 with two RBI so far this spring.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
