Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Day off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez has been starting approximately every other day since the beginning of the month, and Saturday will call for him to sit on the bench. Mickey Gasper will get the nod at catcher and bat sixth.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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