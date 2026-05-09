Carlos Narvaez News: Day off Saturday
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Narvaez has been starting approximately every other day since the beginning of the month, and Saturday will call for him to sit on the bench. Mickey Gasper will get the nod at catcher and bat sixth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More