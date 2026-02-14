Carlos Narvaez News: Expected to remain starting catcher
Narvaez (knee) will serve as Boston's starting catcher again in 2026, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
According to manager Alex Cora, Narvaez's knee was a problem throughout the entire 2025 season. Narvaez was able to avoid the injured list and remained an excellent defensive backstop, but the injury helps explain his offensive downturn in the second half (.187/.233/.387). Following a left knee meniscectomy in October, Narvaez will slot back in as the No. 1 catcher for the Red Sox ahead of Connor Wong.
