Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Narvaez will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game versus the Yankees.

Samuel Basallo returned from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but he's made one start at first base and one at designated hitter, allowing Narvaez to make a fourth consecutive start Thursday. Since Basallo is coming back from a right shoulder injury, the Orioles could be easing him back into catching duties. Narvaez is just 3-for-35 at the plate since joining Baltimore and has a .489 OPS on the season, so he's not a recommended fantasy play even if he does continue seeing regular reps.

Carlos Narvaez
Baltimore Orioles
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