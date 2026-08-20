Carlos Narvaez News: Fourth straight start

Narvaez will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game versus the Yankees.

Samuel Basallo returned from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but he's made one start at first base and one at designated hitter, allowing Narvaez to make a fourth consecutive start Thursday. Since Basallo is coming back from a right shoulder injury, the Orioles could be easing him back into catching duties. Narvaez is just 3-for-35 at the plate since joining Baltimore and has a .489 OPS on the season, so he's not a recommended fantasy play even if he does continue seeing regular reps.