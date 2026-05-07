Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rays.

It's a routine day of rest for Narvaez, who started three of the previous four tilts. Connor Wong will do the catching and bat eighth for the Red Sox in Thursday's series opener.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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