Carlos Narvaez News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Connor Wong will get the nod at catcher Wednesday while the Red Sox are seemingly taking a timeshare approach to the position. Narvaez hasn't started consecutive games since May 3 and 4 and has now been behind the plate for three of the Red Sox's last seven contests. Wong has picked up three starts at catcher during that stretch while Mickey Gasper has served as Boston's backstop for the other game.