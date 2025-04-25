Carlos Narvaez News: Homers in loss

Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Narvaez cut the Red Sox's deficit to one in the eighth inning with an opposite-field blast off Gabe Speier. It's Narvaez's second homer this year, both of which have come in his last five games. The 26-year-old backstop is slashing .210/.269/.371 with eight runs scored and six RBI through 67 plate appearances this season, though he'll likely be relegated to backup duties soon with Connor Wong (finger) scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.