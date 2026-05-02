Carlos Narvaez News: Idle Saturday
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Narvaez will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win. Connor Wong will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
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