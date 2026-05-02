Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Narvaez will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win. Connor Wong will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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