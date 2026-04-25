Carlos Narvaez News: Idle Saturday
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Narvaez has tallied a base hit in each of his last five games, but the Sox will give him a breather Saturday and start Connor Wong at catcher instead.
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