Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.

Narvaez has tallied a base hit in each of his last five games, but the Sox will give him a breather Saturday and start Connor Wong at catcher instead.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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