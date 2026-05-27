Carlos Narvaez News: On bench again Wednesday

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Narvaez will take a seat for the second day in a row and for the third time in the last four games. Mickey Gasper is drawing a second straight start at catcher Wednesday, and the Red Sox also have Connor Wong on hand to vie for playing time at the position. Even if Narvaez remains the Red Sox's nominal No. 1 catcher, he'll need to earn a greater share of the playing time to have any chance at making a more meaningful impact for fantasy owners. Through 35 games this season, Narvaez is hitting .218 with two home runs, one stolen base, 13 runs and three RBI.