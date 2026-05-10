Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:27am

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Narvaez, who has just one hit (a double) and three walks over his pat 16 at-bats. The 27-year-old recently appeared to take a firmer hold of Boston's No. 1 catching job by starting five of seven games, but he's now started just two of the past six contests. Mickey Gasper is receiving his second straight nod Sunday, while Connor Wong has also picked up two starts during that six-game stretch.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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