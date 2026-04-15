Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Out of Boston's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Narvaez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.

Narvaez started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he's earned a breather in Wednesday's finale. Connor Wong will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Red Sox.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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