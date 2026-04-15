Carlos Narvaez News: Out of Boston's lineup
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.
Narvaez started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he's earned a breather in Wednesday's finale. Connor Wong will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Red Sox.
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