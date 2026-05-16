Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Out of lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Narvaez isn't starting Saturday versus Atlanta.

It's a routine day off for Narvaez, who started each of Boston's previous two games. Connor Wong (ankle) remains sidelined, so Mickey Gaspar is starting behind the plate for the Red Sox on Saturday.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
35 days ago