Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Receiving breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Narvez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Narvaez will get a chance to catch his breath after he had started behind the plate in each of the Red Sox's previous three contests. Connor Wong will form a battery with starting pitcher Brayan Bello in the series finale.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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