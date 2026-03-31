Carlos Narvaez News: Receiving Tuesday off
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Houston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's series opener and has hits in all three of his starts this season, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Connor Wong will do the catching for Boston righty Brayan Bello.
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