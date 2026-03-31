Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Receiving Tuesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Houston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's series opener and has hits in all three of his starts this season, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Connor Wong will do the catching for Boston righty Brayan Bello.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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