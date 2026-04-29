Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After seeing his six-game hitting streak come to an end during Tuesday's 3-0 loss, Narvaez will receive a breather for the series finale in Toronto. Connor Wong will step in behind the plate for the Red Sox and will bat seventh.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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