Carlos Narvaez News: Resting up Wednesday
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
After seeing his six-game hitting streak come to an end during Tuesday's 3-0 loss, Narvaez will receive a breather for the series finale in Toronto. Connor Wong will step in behind the plate for the Red Sox and will bat seventh.
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