Carlos Narvaez News: Riding pine Saturday
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Narvaez will pick out a seat on the bench Saturday after notching a base hit and scoring a run in each of his last two games. While he rests, Connor Wong will start behind home plate and bat eighth.
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