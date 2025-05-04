Carlos Narvaez News: Set to lose work to Wong

Narvaez will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though he's back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, Narvaez's run as the Red Sox's primary catcher appears to be over after Connor Wong was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Wong started behind the dish in the first two games of the series, but he'll pick up some rest in the Sunday afternoon contest. After Wong was initially placed on the IL on April 8, Narvaez batted just .175 with three home runs over 18 games before Wong returned to action.