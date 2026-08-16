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Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting after three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:57pm

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Narvaez will take a seat after starting the last three games, giving way to Yohel Pozo behind the dish Sunday. Though he's been operating as the Orioles' primary backstop since being acquired from the Red Sox on Aug. 3, Narvaez will likely see a steep drop in playing time once Samuel Basallo (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list. Basallo is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Norfolk.

Carlos Narvaez
Baltimore Orioles
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