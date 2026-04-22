Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting after three straight starts
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Narvaez had started behind the plate in the previous three contests, but Connor Wong will handle catching duties for Boston in the penultimate game of the series with New York. Before Narvaez's recent run of playing time, Wong had started each of the previous three games, so the Red Sox's catching situation will be one to monitor to see if either of the two ultimately emerges as the primary option.
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