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Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez will miss a third consecutive start Saturday after posting a .409 OPS through his first 12 games of the season. Connor Wong, on the other hand, owns a 1.006 OPS through eight games and may have finally surpassed Narvaez as Boston's primary starter at catcher.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
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