Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting third straight

Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez will miss a third consecutive start Saturday after posting a .409 OPS through his first 12 games of the season. Connor Wong, on the other hand, owns a 1.006 OPS through eight games and may have finally surpassed Narvaez as Boston's primary starter at catcher.