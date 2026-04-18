Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting third straight
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Narvaez will miss a third consecutive start Saturday after posting a .409 OPS through his first 12 games of the season. Connor Wong, on the other hand, owns a 1.006 OPS through eight games and may have finally surpassed Narvaez as Boston's primary starter at catcher.
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