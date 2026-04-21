Carlos Narvaez headshot

Carlos Narvaez News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.

Narvaez provided a spark in the sixth inning, when he doubled, stole third base and scored a game-tying run. Detroit reliever Brant Hurter wasn't holding Narvaez on, and the slow-footed catcher took advantage, swiping the second bag of his career. The Red Sox went on to score five runs over the next two innings and held on for the win. Narvaez, who made a second straight start following a three-game stretch on the bench, is battling to maintain his spot as the team's primary catcher. Prior to his three-game stay in the dugout, Narvaez was batting just .195, and Connor Wong (.333) was threatening to move up the depth chart.

Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago