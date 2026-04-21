Carlos Narvaez News: Sparks offense in win
Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.
Narvaez provided a spark in the sixth inning, when he doubled, stole third base and scored a game-tying run. Detroit reliever Brant Hurter wasn't holding Narvaez on, and the slow-footed catcher took advantage, swiping the second bag of his career. The Red Sox went on to score five runs over the next two innings and held on for the win. Narvaez, who made a second straight start following a three-game stretch on the bench, is battling to maintain his spot as the team's primary catcher. Prior to his three-game stay in the dugout, Narvaez was batting just .195, and Connor Wong (.333) was threatening to move up the depth chart.
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