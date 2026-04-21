Carlos Narvaez News: Starting third straight
Narvaez is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Tuesday against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
After recently finding himself on the bench for three straight contests, Narvaez returned to the starting nine the past two days and went 3-for-6 with a walk, two doubles and a stolen base to earn a third consecutive start Tuesday. Connor Wong has still been much better offensively with an .885 OPS in 27 plate appearances, but it appears Narvaez has reasserted his position for the starting job.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Narvaez See More